Senate Bill 982 Printer's Number 1264
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, providing for public funding of elections.
There were 1,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,465 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, providing for public funding of elections.