Primary Intelligence Provides Hubspot Users the Ability to Close 47% More Opportunities with Integration to TruVoice

Hubspot users now have insights never before available that will help them optimize their buyers’ journey, based on the insights their buyers have provided, and close significantly more business.”” — Ken Allred, Founder and CEO

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Win-loss and customer experience analysis pioneer, Primary Intelligence, continues its massive software integration expansion for TruVoice, their win-loss and customer experience analysis software.

As a part of this expansion, Primary Intelligence announced today that Hubspot joins the list of powerhouse software applications like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Monday.com, and many others, that TruVoice will enhance, by providing insights directly from buyers to help sales and marketing teams understand why they have won and why they have lost opportunities.

On average, TruVoice has guided users to close 47% more opportunities than before they implemented TruVoice into their marketing and sales processes. With integrations that tie TruVoice to their existing tech stack, users could soon see that percentage increase significantly.

“Completing our Hubspot integration with TruVoice represents a big step for Primary Intelligence and our clients,” stated Ken Allred, Founder, and CEO of Primary Intelligence, “Hubspot is not only the CRM of choice for thousands of sales organizations, but they are also a leader in marketing automation and the genesis of inbound marketing. More than 140,000 companies use Hubspot throughout the entire buyer journey. Hubspot users will now have insights never before available that will help them optimize their buyers’ journey, based on the insights their buyers have provided, and close significantly more business.”

TruVoice and Hubspot customers can integrate the two systems immediately. Any sales or marketing manager who would like to explore how their business can win more opportunities using TruVoice with or without integration with a CRM like Hubspot, can email sales@primary-intel.com or call 800.400.2174 and select to speak to sales.



ABOUT PRIMARY INTELLIGENCE

Founded in the Silicon Slopes in 2000, Primary Intelligence pioneered win-loss and customer experience analysis. Working with highly competitive marketing and sales teams from young startups to large enterprise organizations, Primary Intelligence helps our customers gain better win-loss or customer experience insights, thus improving their buyer journey, closing more opportunities, and earning more revenue.