R3 Medical Training Announces Registration is Open for August 2022 Hands On Courses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training announced today that registration is open for its upcoming August courses in New York City. The courses will take place August 11-14th, 2022, for MSK Ultrasound, Regenerative Medicine and Aesthetics Injections. This is the first time a full slate of hands on courses are being offered by R3 in New York City, which is an exciting venue for all it has to offer with dining, entertainment and sightseeing.

The hands on courses teach providers in an experiential setting how best to perform procedures, along with also providing didactic information. The MSK ultrasound guidance injection courses include a Basic injection course on Thursday August 11th and then an Advanced Injection Course on Friday August 12th. The Basic course teaches techniques for hip, shoulder and knee injections, while the Advanced Course teaches techniques for wrist, ankle, foot, elbow, plantar fasciitis and achilles as well.

For the Regenerative Aesthetics Injector Course August 13-14th in NYC, providers will learn how to perform Dermal Fillers, Neurotoxin procedures, PRP facelifts, PDO thread lifts for the face, hair restoration and sexual health procedures. The course involves real procedures on real patients, which is the best way to learn. The aesthetics course offers 10.25 CME credits. According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "No other course offers a hands on experience to this extent. Performing real procedures under our expert trainer supervision instills a memorable skill set that can be used in practice right away!"

The Regenerative Medicine Stem Cell Training Course, which will take place, August 13-14th, is now in its fifth year with R3 Medical Training. Hundreds of providers have attended the course from all over the world, with rave reviews due to its clinically relevant content. The course is now CME accredited for 8 hours, with attendees participating in procedures with R3's expert trainers.

Thanks to the R3 Heroes Program, military veterans receive free procedures at the training. They may nominate themselves or someone else, with veterans receiving all types of joint injection procedures at no charge with regenerative biologics.

For those interested in registering for R3's NYC hands on courses, simply visit the website at https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.