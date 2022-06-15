Request for Applications – Tax Credit Community Outreach Program

The Department of Commerce (COMMERCE), in collaboration with the Department of Revenue, has initiated a Request for Applications (RFA) to administer Working Families (WFTC) and Earned Income (EITC) Tax Credit Education and Outreach grants effective October 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

Per ESSB 5693 section 128, subsection 135, $9,720,000.00 in grants may be awarded to community organizations to conduct outreach to eligible communities, tribal communities, and historically disadvantaged communities with the objective of helping individuals apply for the Working Families Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit benefits. Eligible applicants may request up to $200,000.

Grants funded under this RFA will be awarded to community organizations throughout Washington State to provide outreach and education activities to increase awareness of the WFTC and EITC and assist with applications/enrollment for the 2022 tax year.

COMMERCE seeks to engage established organizations that maintain an existing community presence, demonstrate extensive experience conducting similar outreach campaigns, and regularly interact with culturally diverse, hard-to-reach populations.

The deadline to submit applications is July 25, 2022

Download the SFY23-32013 Tax Credit Community Outreach RFA (PDF).