Active Recovery TMS Awarded New Business of the Year

The mental health clinic’s Salem location was recognized at the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Ceremony

Already a supporter of our local nonprofits and an active member of the community, we are thrilled to welcome Active Recovery TMS to Salem as our new business of the year.”
— Tom Hoffert
SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, June 13, Active Recovery TMS was awarded the “New Business of the Year” award by the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. The mental health clinic was honored at the 2022 Business of the Year ceremony, hosted annually by the chamber for outstanding members.

New Business of the Year is one of the award categories given to a business that has been in Salem less than two years.

In announcing Active Recovery’s award, Chamber CEO Tom Hoffert said, “Already a supporter of our local nonprofits and an active member of the community, we are thrilled to welcome Active Recovery TMS to Salem as our new business of the year– improving our local healthcare ecosystem.”

Hoffert read a quote by the nominator of Active Recovery TMS, which stated, “Immediately after opening, Active Recovery quietly made its mark in Salem, accepting and helping to relieve the suffering of many people with severe depression as well as investing in the community itself.”

In her acceptance speech, Vice President of Marketing at Active Recovery TMS, Courtney Marti, emphasized that mental health challenges have increased dramatically during and after the pandemic. This has made the clinic’s work more essential. She added, “We want to thank the Chamber for its incredible support. I’ve never encountered a chamber that really invests in the success of its member businesses [like the Salem Chamber], and for us, that means more people that we can treat and more lives that we can transform.”

Watch the ceremony here.

About Active Recovery TMS: Active Recovery TMS is an outpatient mental health clinic that has been treating patients since 2017. They use transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and psychotherapy to treat depression, OCD, and anxiety. TMS is an FDA-cleared treatment covered by many insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. This is a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard treatments like medication. The clinic currently offers talk therapy at its Clackamas, Salem, Tigard, and NW Portland locations. Call 503-719-4648 or activerecoverytms.com for more information.

Anne's story with TMS Therapy

