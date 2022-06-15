Christie’s Zackary Wright and Former Sotheby’s Executive Charlie Smith Join Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Zackary Wright Charlie Smith

I know the future is ripe for continued growth and success throughout Europe and beyond. I am thrilled to be back in the Sotheby’s fold.” — Charlie Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the leading global luxury real estate auction marketplace, announced today two key hires as part of the firm’s continued international expansion—Zackary Wright, Executive Director for Christie’s International Real Estate and former Senior Vice President of Sotheby’s International Realty, and Charlie Smith, owner of London Real Estate Advisors (LREA) and former Managing Director for Sotheby’s International Realty.

Having recently announced its rebrand as Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions following its joint partnership acquisition by Sotheby’s auction house, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Wright and Smith make their return to the Sotheby’s family of brands.

"Our clients live global lifestyles and many, if not most, own multiple homes worldwide. As we continue to increase our international auctions, Zack and Charlie will lead this growth using their veteran experiences in the industry," stated Chad Roffers, President. "I have personally known both for years, and I have always been impressed by their global purview, skill in real estate deals with high-end clients, and knowledge of luxury properties and markets worldwide.”

Zackary Wright

With seasoned experience in the global luxury real estate market and over 25 years in the industry, Wright will serve as Executive Vice President, Private Client Group, Asia Pacific, leading corporate development strategy and relationship management of the firm’s high-net-worth clientele.

Having seen first-hand the uptick in Chinese buyers over the past decade, the firm began its initial expansion into the Asia Pacific market with a series of property showcase events in Property showcases in Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dubai, and Singapore as part of bi-annual collection sales in partnership with Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal.

“The United States real estate market continues to be a preferred destination for Chinese capital, with Chinese investors additionally becoming particularly active in Australia, the United Kingdom, across Europe and Canada, among others. This influx, coupled with the global adoption of our bidding application, made a focus on outreach to Asia Pacific consumers a clear next step,” added Roffers.

Wright’s career began as a real estate agent and brokerage manager in a high-end luxury market in California over 30 years ago before joining Sotheby’s International Realty as Senior Vice President, managing the western region’s growing network and expansion into Mexico and Latin America. Since 2010, as Executive Director to Christie’s International Real Estate, Wright has developed strategic partnerships and executed events for top clients within the Christie’s network, including Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, and real estate exhibitions at Christie's biannual Hong Kong auctions, expanding the company into new markets throughout Asia, Pacific, and Western territories.

“Following the firm’s recent brand change to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, I’m excited to be once again joining the Sotheby’s family,” stated Wright. “Having begun my career in the high-end luxury market in California over 30 years ago and since then, specializing in the luxury sector in Asia Pacific, I look forward to further strengthening the brand’s presence and further introducing the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions platform in key destination markets throughout the region.”

Charlie Smith

Having served as a Strategic Advisor for Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions for the last five years, Smith will lead the firm’s growing international presence as Executive Vice President, EMEA. The firm has experienced great success in Europe, with more than €230 million and 40-plus sales spanning the UK, Portugal, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Dubai, and Morocco, among others.

Smith brings over 25 years of luxury real estate experience as a commercial manager and is a veteran in all areas of residential and mixed use real estate, including significant experience in strategic planning and business development.

Smith founded his own London-based real estate advisory business, LREA, and previously for seven years, he was the Managing Director of Sotheby’s International Realty in the UK, on numerous Sotheby’s steering committees, and on the London and Prime board of Countrywide, following his engineering of the sale of Sotheby’s International Realty from Realogy to Countrywide.

Previously a fine art underwriter for Hiscox, he has been involved for his entire career in the high-net-worth field and has an acute understanding of private client culture. Smith is listed in Debrett’s People of Today, and with numerous press and television credits, has a savvy and experienced working relationship with the media.

"I've witnessed the remarkable success that Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has achieved as their EMEA Strategic Advisor for the last five years, and having established such a strong foundation, I know the future is ripe for continued growth and success throughout Europe and beyond. I am thrilled to be back in the Sotheby’s fold,” stated Smith.

For more information about positions with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions or its platform or to apply, please call 212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit CASothebys.com.