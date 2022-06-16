Radix to launch a new version of its device management platform at ISTE 2022

radix device dashboard radix remote support radix teacherview

Radix, a leading provider of device and classroom management solutions will exhibit at ISTE 2022 and launch a new version of its device management platform.

COVID 19 changed our world and also defined device management as an industry standard helping IT admins streamline operations and keep connected devices healthy, patched and tuned to their mission.” — Nadav Avni, Radix CMO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit live at ISTE 2022 (New Orleans, June 27-29 2022), showcasing its device and classroom management solutions for education, and launching a new version of its device management platform, a tailor-made solution for IT admins, enabling them to manage all school devices in one easy-to-use management platform.Equipped with features like remote control, advanced messaging, reporting, kiosk mode, policy and setting, antitheft and geofencing, software distribution and management, etc.The all-in-one cloud-based management platform with its VISO engine is OS and device-agnostic, enabling users to increase administrative effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, save time and money, reduce customer churn and increase overall satisfaction.Radix TeacherView , a cloud-based classroom management solution with video conference capabilities, allows teachers the "over the shoulder" teaching experience they are used to in remote, hybrid or local setting, stay in touch with their students while keeping their digital safety at a high level, and provide them the best possible learning experience.Nadav Avni, Radix CMO, said: "COVID-19 accelerated the digital transformation process, the result is that schools are more dependent on connected devices used by teachers and students, becoming the backbone of the organization.Also, one of the schools' biggest concerns is cybersecurity and the imminent threat is usually coming from within by using connected devices owned by the schools or by teachers and students used for school purposes in an irresponsible way.Device management is no longer a nice to have it is a must to ensure devices no matter where they are will stay healthy, patched and tuned to their mission.Radix solutions cater to all devices in the school ecosystem: Chromebooks, interactive flat panels, Android tablets, Windows machines, iPads*, Macs, VR devices*, etc.Schools are able to consolidate all their devices, processes and stakeholders in one easy-to-use management platform.With such an end-to-end device and classroom management offering, Radix is the ultimate EdTech partner for schools.”Trusted by leading global device manufacturers and vendors Radix solutions are implemented in millions of devices worldwide, helping to increase performance and stability while minimizing downtime, serving a wide range of clients.All customers looking to manage their devices and facilitate the best possible classroom management experience are welcome to visit us at booth 1355.For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us: https://www.radix-int.com/iste-2022-trade-show-landing-page/ *device management only

