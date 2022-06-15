Submit Release
DCI Investigates West Burlington Shooting

June 15, 2022

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa - On June 14, 2022, at approximately 4:44 p.m., the West Burlington Police Department received reports of shots being fired at the West Burlington Municipal Pool, located at 602 West Burlington Avenue.  Upon arrival, law officers found Devontae Richardson, 28, bleeding from a single gunshot wound to the face.  Richardson was transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional  Medical Center.  Eventually, Richardson was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he currently remains in stable condition. No other injuries were reported related to the shooting.  

Witnesses observed a vehicle flee the scene, which has been located by law enforcement and subsequently seized. Interviews continue to be conducted by the West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  

Law enforcement believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the general public.

Assisting with the investigation is the West Burlington Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, Burlington Fire Department, West Burlington Fire Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  

No additional information will be released until further notice.
 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

