St Johnsbury/ Shoplifting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4004346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                      

STATION:  VSP St Johnsbury          

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022, 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford Supermarket, Bradford

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED:     Charles Russo

AGE:  63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: Hannaford Supermarket

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Charles Russo (63) was caught by Hannaford Supermarket security shoplifting from the store. Russo was issued a citation for retail theft and trespassed from the store.

COURT DATE/TIME:    07/03/22, 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

