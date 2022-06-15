St Johnsbury/ Shoplifting

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022, 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford Supermarket, Bradford

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Charles Russo

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VICTIM: Hannaford Supermarket

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Charles Russo (63) was caught by Hannaford Supermarket security shoplifting from the store. Russo was issued a citation for retail theft and trespassed from the store.

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.