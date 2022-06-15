St Johnsbury/ Shoplifting
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2022, 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford Supermarket, Bradford
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Charles Russo
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Hannaford Supermarket
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, Charles Russo (63) was caught by Hannaford Supermarket security shoplifting from the store. Russo was issued a citation for retail theft and trespassed from the store.
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.