New Warm California Contemporary 90210 Home with Metaverse Replica - Available

The Ferrari 90210 Home is a newly constructed warm California contemporary high performance living experience. It is located at 1635 Ferrari Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and in Decentraland, part of the Metaverse! Quality, luxury, and wellness are abundant with Fleetwood automated sliding doors, Gaggenau and Miele appliances, LifeSource Water whole house filtration and conditioning, and state of the art pool/spa salt water pool filtered with UV/ozone technology. The gym, sauna, steam shower, theater, recreation room, 1,200 sq. ft. rooftop deck, and entertainment pavilion amplify enjoyment. The beautiful Copa Grande wood floors are cushioned underneath with 10-millimeter GenieMat protection. The five-star 1,400 sq. ft. primary suite is to live for! The suite is resplendent with dual closets utilizing Italian Tesoro Collection Tuscan Moon finish, indoor/outdoor private sitting areas, ocean views with breezes, and a glam room! The main floor embodies beauty and health. The home has special designer selected stones throughout the home. It has two ensuite bedrooms on the main floor as well as a home office. The home has an elevator. The lighting fixtures were carefully selected by the Hampton-Gulrajani Design Team, and the custom home was designed by award winning Shawn Person of Ames-Peterson International.
“I loved co-creating this home. Every detail is special.” - Cindy Hampton - Hampton-Gulrajani Design Team
A 3D, interactive Metaverse version of the Ferrari 90210 home was custom produced and designed by LEDY, a Metaverse experience and content creator. The new owner of 1635 Ferrari Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 can also exclusively own the complimentary metaverse replica home and will be able to furnish it, display artwork and other digital non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), interactive experiences for visitors and guests are available. This virtual home is currently situated on a rented 2 x 2 estate of land (4 parcels) in Decentraland. The replica homeowner will need to purchase land or move the home to land they already own. An exclusive one of a kind custom NFT of The Ferrari 90210 replica can be collected, stored, and displayed virtually.
“The Ferrari 90210 home is a beautiful work of architecture, and we’re thrilled to have worked with Paul and his team to bridge the physical and virtual worlds by creating this stunning home in the Metaverse. The buyer will not only enjoy this beautiful house in the real world, but by owning the digital twin will be a pioneer of the future of virtual real estate.” -Mark Emtiaz - LEDY CEO
