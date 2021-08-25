New Custom Contemporary Home in Beverly Hills - Available for Purchase
Purposefully Curated Art in a New Custom Contemporary Home in Beverly Hills - Available for Purchase
Most people say the home looks better than the pictures and even better in the evening! By the way cryptocurrency can be facilitated for the purchase of the home.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The staff of LAMERICA Real Estate was engaged to curate and commission artists for an incredible Zen quality home. Throughout the home is a tasteful blend of art embracing ancient tribal, African Nouveau, modern, botanical, jet engine, and fun art. The artists range from World acclaimed artists Warhol, Woods Davy, Woodrow Nash, Prince Jurgen Von Anhalt and Raymond Waites as well as local artists Kelley Anderson, Mark Schrenko, and Michael Sorafine. The art forms are canvas, botanical (moss), stone, wood, shells, metals, clay, concrete, and underwear (Warhol).
— Paul Wylie
The art accentuates the beauty of the fine quality designer finishes which includes brushed volcanic rock, Black Phantom leathered and book-matched granite, Tourmaline Quartzite, Brown Dream Gold Quartzite, Zebrano marble, and Maya marble.
The custom architecture for the curated art is from award winning Ames Peterson International and includes a spine wall, bollards, front and rear waterfalls, a zero-edge pool/spa, two Zen gardens, outdoor patios, outdoor kitchen and TV, circular driveway for the three-car garage, privacy, wellness/gym, home office, home theater, elevator, and recreation room.
The quality art compliments the quality of the home's amenities which includes a gourmet kitchen with Poggenpohl cabinetry and Gaggenau/Miele appliances. The home features phenomenal indoor-outdoor living with automatic large glass Fleetwood doors, Crestron automation for lights/shades, Sonos sound, Apple TV's, Hayward OmniLogic pool/spa controls, and an intelligent alarm/security system.
The resplendent home is located in the iconic Trousdale Estate Neighborhood of 535 homes which was developed in the late 1950's. It immediately drew home designs from renowned architects Richard Neutra, Wallace Neff, Rex Lotery, Harold Levitt, Paul Williams, Cliff may, and A. Quincy Jones. It quickly attracted more than its share of notables including Elvis, Danny Thomas, Grouch Marx, Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, and Tony Curtis. To this day it attracts celebrities and billionaires with sales over $70M! No wonder it has its own beautiful coffee table book with scores of home pictures and history.
The beautifully curated art, new custom architecture and iconic neighborhood make this 7,595 sq. ft., 6 bedroom/8 bathroom home situated on over a half-acre a very special living experience. The home can be purchased with or without the art. The home price is $15M and is available to be shown to qualified buyers. The 1049 Loam Vista Drive home is listed by Paul William Wylie of LAMERICA Real Estate. Paul notes, "Most people say the home looks better than the pictures and even better in the evening! By the way, cryptocurrency can be facilitated for the purchase of the home."
For more information contact:
Paul Wylie
323.515.9585
pwylie@lamericausa.com
Paul Wylie
LAMERICA Real Estate
+1 323-515-9585
email us here