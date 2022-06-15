2022-06-15 11:58:07.43 $1 Million Prize Won In Fulton

2022-06-15 11:58:07.43

A lucky Missouri Lottery player has uncovered a $1 million prize on a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at FastLane, 1001 Bluff St., in Fulton.

The winner said the largest prize she had previously won on a Scratchers ticket was $1,000, so she was completely shocked when she uncovered a prize one thousand times larger while scratching the ticket in her vehicle.

“I couldn’t even talk,” she recalled. “I kept looking at all the zeros. I was thinking, ‘This can’t be right!’”

This is the 10th $1 million prize claimed in the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. In all, there are more than $81.2 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two other $1 million prizes and one $10 million top prize.

In the most recent fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $8.4 million in prizes from tickets purchased in Callaway County. Retailers in the county received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $799,000 in Lottery proceeds were distributed to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted in Callaway County or any Missouri county, visit MOLottery.com