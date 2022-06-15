Bridge Approach Reconstruction Continues Friday on Route 15 in York County

Work is part of Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project in Adams and York counties

Harrisburg, PA – Bridge approach reconstruction is expected to continue this week on Route 15 just south of Clear Spring Road in York County. This work is part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.







The approach work will be an around-the-clock operation, with the contractor closing the northbound left lane at 4:00 AM on Friday, June 17. The existing asphalt, concrete, and subbase will be removed from the left lane and will be replaced with new subbase, asphalt base and binder. This work is expected to be completed by 5:00 AM Saturday, June 18.





Paving will be performed at a later date. This work is weather permitting.





The Route 15 project consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.





Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County.





New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $19,398,074 project.





This project is expected to be completed in August 2023.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



