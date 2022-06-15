Route 28 Daylight Lane Restrictions Thursday, Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, June 16-17 weather permitting.

Crews from the Larson Design Group will inspect the bridge that carries Chestnut Street over Route 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. To allow the inspection to occur, single-lane restrictions will occur in each direction of Route 28 under the Chestnut Street Bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





