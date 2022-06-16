Dialexa Ranks 12th place among the Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

State Fair Company Outing 2022

For a second time, Dialexa's unique and inclusive culture lands on the Great Place to Work list.

Our goal has been to create an environment of inclusion, integrity, and excellence where people of all walks of life feel welcomed and have creative freedom.” — Stephanie Miller, Vice President of People

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialexa, a digital product development consultancy, ranks 12th on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place To Work® and Fortune Magazine. This is the second consecutive year Dialexa has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification.

The Best Workplaces in Texas™ list is highly competitive. This list is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 97 percent of Dialexa's team members said Dialexa is a great place to work, which compares to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Companies are only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization headquartered in Texas.

“It's an honor to receive a Great Place To Work certification for the second consecutive year as our employees are our core essence and the ones who drive us forward,” says Stephanie Miller, Vice President of People at Dialexa. “Achieving this ranking reaffirms that Dialexa is not only a great choice when choosing a place to work but also has established a positive environment where our employees can thrive.”

“At Dialexa, our people are at the heart of our culture,” says Scott Harper, CEO at Dialexa. “When we take care of our people, they take care of our clients— that's just good business. We built Dialexa to be something special with a remarkable group of people. As I look at the Dialexa team, each and every one of our people has helped create and turn it into what it is today and what it will be in the future."

Dialexans who took the Great Place To Work survey also said:

99% Management is approachable and easy to talk with.

99% Our facilities contribute to a good working environment.

99% I'm proud to tell others I work here.

99% People care about each other here.

99% When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

“My favorite thing about Dialexa is that I feel I have a voice,” said a Dialexa employee from the Great Place To Work survey. “In fact, everyone has a voice here. If there is ever anything that I think could be better, [leadership] is ready and willing to help me create a better solution. This not only makes me feel heard but gives me a sense of empowerment. I feel like I can actively help direct not only my work but the future of the company. That is such an amazing feeling!”

About Dialexa

Dialexa is a digital product development consultancy focused on making every company a great technology company. We are made up of designers, engineers, and strategists who build unique tech products, solutions, and experiences for our clients to create the future of their industries.

About the Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.