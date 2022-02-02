Submit Release
Dialexa’s Exponential Growth Continues with New Market Opening in Chicago, IL

Jonathan Williams joins Dialexa as Chicago Market Lead.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialexa, a digital product and solution consulting company, today announced the launch of a new market in Chicago, IL to continue our mission of turning every company into a great technology company.

Chicago’s own, Jonathan Williams, will lead the expansion combining his expertise in digital transformation with Dialexa’s deep solution expertise to help companies solve their toughest digital challenges.

"For over 20 years, my work has allowed me to combine my love of people and technology,” said Jonathan Williams. “This relationship has allowed me to partner with some of the most admired companies in the world. I'm truly excited to bring Dialexa’s expertise to Chicago’s most innovative companies!"

Dialexa is known for partnering with companies driven to create category-defining solutions that are transforming the future of their industries.

“We are excited to expand Dialexa’s reach more directly in the Chicago area. Chicago is on the forefront of innovation and a hub for top technology talent.” said Chris Garrick, Chief Strategy Officer. “Bringing Dialexa’s consulting expertise and innovative product approaches is a natural fit for Chicago’s thriving tech center and Jonathan is the perfect person to orchestrate this expansion.”

Dialexa is actively recruiting experienced consultants with expertise in product development, user experience, software engineering, data engineering, and program leadership to join our fast-growing, value-based company.

Learn more about Jonathan Williams at www.dialexa.com/jonathan-williams

About Dialexa
Dialexa is a digital product and solution consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas on a mission to “make every company a great technology company.” Driven by data and backed by purposeful design, powered by engineering, Dialexa creates cutting edge technology products and business solutions that transform industries and ultimately, change lives.

Dialexa has received numerous awards, such as Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, Great Place to Work, Dallas 100, and was named by Entrepreneur.com as one of the top entrepreneurial companies in America. Most recently, Dialexa was a finalist for Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation By Design Awards.

