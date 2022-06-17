Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in AbbVie Inc.

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by AbbVie's Alleged Statements About Its Drug Rinvoq

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A shareholder class action complaint, styled Nakata v. AbbVie Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:22-cv-01773), was recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois contending that AbbVie violated the 1933 Securities Act by misleading investors relating to the prospects of its drug Rinvoq, which was alleged to be safer than the drug Xeljanz. When the FDA announced it would not complete its review of various expanded indications of Rinvoq by the end of June 2021 as a result of safety concerns and the drug would be limited as a result, the stock price was adversely impacted.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) against certain of its officers and directors relating to the allegations set forth in the lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE A CURRENT, LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER OF ABBVIE SHARES, AND HAVE CONTINUOUSLY HELD SINCE AT LEAST AS EARLY AS APRIL 2021, you may have standing to hold AbbVie harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to assure compliance and prevent future wrongdoing.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is a nationally recognized high stakes litigation law firm with offices in Atlanta, Newark and Seattle. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.