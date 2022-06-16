CarepathRx Recognized by Modern Healthcare as One of the Best Places to Work in 2022
CarepathRx has been selected by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
It is each of our employees who make CarepathRx a great place to work! Their passion, dedication and commitment to service and patient care enable us to have a positive impact on those we serve.”MERCER ISLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarepathRx, a leader in pharmacy and medication management solutions, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, sponsored by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group. The complete list of this year’s winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist.
— John Figueroa, Chairman and CEO, CarepathRx
“I am excited for our company and our employees to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare,” said John Figueroa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CarepathRx. “It is each of our employees who make CarepathRx a great place to work! Their passion, dedication, and commitment to excellent service and patient care make all the difference and enable us to have a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. The Modern Healthcare assessment process includes an extensive employee survey. Modern Healthcare will publish a Best Places to Work supplement alongside its October issue.
“After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges,” said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. “The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures.”
The official list rankings will be announced at the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 29 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown.
About CarepathRx
CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry’s most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient’s complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves more than 15 health systems and 600 hospitals, with more than 1,500 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.
Keith Crawford
Chief Strategy Officer, CarepathRx
contactus@carepathrxllc.com
