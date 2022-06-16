The Treadmill Factory Brings Trending CLMBR Fitness Equipment to Canada for the First Time
Known for its cardio and strength equipment, The Treadmill Factory is now the exclusive Canadian distributor of CLMBR machines
CLMBR is the perfect addition to our fitness brand lineup, and we are excited to bring the coveted, heart-pounding vertical climbing workout here to Canada.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Treadmill Factory, one of Canada’s leading fitness equipment retailers with locations across the country, is pleased to announce its exclusive distribution agreement with CLMBR, the newest fitness sensation to hit the market. The Treadmill Factory is the first and only distributor of the unique CLMBR equipment in Canada.
— Shant Proudian, operations manager for The Treadmill Factory
CLMBR, the innovative workout that is trending across the US, has been highly anticipated by Canadian fitness enthusiasts. The Treadmill Factory is excited to announce it has begun selling CLMBR Canada-wide through its website, brick-and-mortar stores, and partners.
The new fitness experience packs significant calorie-burning efficiency into a workout that uses up to 86% of your muscles with zero impact, allowing for safe use by most ages and levels of ability. The innovative and ergonomic vertical climbing machine is the first to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand classes and a companion app that provides key workout metrics such as total feet climbed, calories burned, etc. With celebrity investors such as Ryan Seacrest, Jay Z, and more, CLMBR has rapidly grown to become a premier household name in the fitness industry.
“CLMBR is the perfect addition to our fitness brand lineup, and we are excited to bring the coveted, heart-pounding vertical climbing workout here to Canada,” said Shant Proudian, operations manager for The Treadmill Factory. “If you’ve never experienced the CLMBR before, get ready to sweat and burn calories through a low-impact, high-intensity climbing workout with fun, on-demand classes you’ll love.”
The Treadmill Factory is known for offering the fitness industry’s ultimate equipment collections to Canadian exercise enthusiasts at an affordable price. Their lineup of products includes cardio and strength equipment, and accessories for all levels and many types of workouts. The company features products from premier brands including Matrix Home Fitness, Vision Fitness, Element Fitness, and more.
Learn more about The Treadmill Factory and CLMBR equipment at https://treadmillfactory.ca/pages/clmbr.
About The Treadmill Factory
Founded in 1988, The Treadmill Factory is an industry-leading fitness equipment retailer with six locations across Canada. Renowned for its premium quality and affordable fitness equipment, the company caters directly to consumers, B2B, and provides an extensive wholesale program. For more information, visit https://treadmillfactory.ca and follow along @tf_canada.
About CLMBR
CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It’s the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR’s patented design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user’s experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. Join the CLMBR Community, and follow @CLMBR_official on Instagram.
