Ten Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of June 13

Special Note: In addition to adding a flight this week that’s landing in Louisville, the arrival of the Columbus flight has changed from Thursday to Friday. B-roll from both the Louisville and Columbus flights will be provided.

By June 19, Operation Fly Formula will transport nearly 13 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are 10 Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of June 13, projected to import nearly 5 million, 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By June 19, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported nearly 13 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

June 13: A United Airlines flight arrived at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

June 14: Two United Airlines flights will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

United Airlines flights will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula. June 15: A United Airlines flight will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

*New Flight* June 16: A flight will arrive in Louisville, Kentucky, from Switzerland carrying Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula.

June 16: A flight will arrive in Louisville, Kentucky, from Switzerland carrying Nestlé Health Science Alfamino® and Alfamino® Junior specialty formula. June 17: A flight will arrive in Columbus, Ohio, from Melbourne, Australia, carrying Bub’s Australia infant formula. In addition, a United Airlines flight will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

June 18: A United Airlines flight will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

June 19: Two United Airlines flights will arrive at Dulles International Airport from London Heathrow carrying Kendamil infant formula.

Kendamil infant formula will be distributed by Target through the company’s national network of stores. Bub’s Australia infant formula will be distributed across Walmart’s national network of stores, as well as Albertsons Companies’ and The Kroger Company’s national network of subsidiary stores. In a lot of cases, though it depends on the state, Walmart, Albertsons Companies, and The Kroger Company stores accept benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC. The Nestlé specialty infant formula arriving in Louisville, Kentucky, tomorrow will be available primarily through a distribution pipeline serving hospitals, home health companies, and WIC programs around the U.S.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.