Holographic Teleportation for Public Use Beta Testing Complete

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aexa released the Holowizard Beta 1.0 with holographic teleportation. Sixty participants joined via the website. Last week Aexa completed the phase 1 testing with smartphone and tablet users using holographic teleportation.

The company plans to go public and release the application by the end of the Q3 of 2022.