Holographic Teleportation for Public Use Beta Testing Complete
HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aexa released the Holowizard Beta 1.0 with holographic teleportation. Sixty participants joined via the website. Last week Aexa completed the phase 1 testing with smartphone and tablet users using holographic teleportation.
The company plans to go public and release the application by the end of the Q3 of 2022.
Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 7132609624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn