Holographic Teleportation for Public Use Beta Testing Complete

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aexa released the Holowizard Beta 1.0 with holographic teleportation. Sixty participants joined via the website. Last week Aexa completed the phase 1 testing with smartphone and tablet users using holographic teleportation.

The company plans to go public and release the application by the end of the Q3 of 2022.

Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 7132609624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Holographic Teleportation for Public Use Beta Testing Complete

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 7132609624
Company/Organization
Aexa Aerospace
1120 E NASA PKWY #220G
Houston, Texas, 77058
United States
+1 713-260-9624
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Holographic Teleportation for Public Use Beta Testing Complete
Holonaut Hall of Fame Induction
Innovative 3D Telemedicine to Help Keep Astronauts Healthy
View All Stories From This Author