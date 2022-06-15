MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Pasco County Commissioner Sylvia Young

MEMORANDUM



TO: Kathryn Starkey, Chairwoman, Pasco County Commissioners

James Shive, Mayor, Dade City

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: June 15, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Pasco County Commissioner

Sylvia Young

On June 7, 2022, Former Pasco County Commissioner Sylvia Young passed away at the age of 83. Young was a lifelong resident of Darby, Florida. She served on the Pasco County Commission from 1980 until 2000 and was one of the first females to do so. During her time on the Commission, she worked to successfully restore the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, where the commission still meets today. She will be remembered for her dedication to serving the people of Florida.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be lowered at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, Florida, and the Government Centers in Pasco County, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 16, 2022.

###