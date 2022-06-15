Route 4009 Improvements Project Will Start in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin a project Tuesday, June 21, to make roadway improvements along 6.5 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road) from Edgewood Avenue to Byers Road, in Somerset Borough and Lincoln and Somerset townships, Somerset County.



On Tuesday, the contractor making drainage upgrades. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Minor delays are possible.



Resurfacing work is also part of this project and requires full-depth reclamation of 2.6 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road). This work is expected to begin on July 11, at which time, traffic will follow two detours. The first detour is 6.5 miles and will take motorists onto Route 4015 (Church Road), to Route 985, to Route 4001. The second detour is 8.3 miles and will follow Route 4009 (Husband Road), to Route 601, to Route 985 and onto Route 4015 (Church Road). Traffic will only be detoured from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Detours will be in place for approximately 10-15 days.



Additional work on this $2.2 million project includes signage and guide rail upgrades and expected to be completed by mid-September 2022.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105



