Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 20

06/15/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch
RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch
RT 286 SR 286 Green, Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing
RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch
RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair
RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1029 Flemming Summit Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1046
  		Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/Buffalo Lodge RD Canoe/Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe

RT 3002

 

 Saltsburg Rd Young, Conemaugh Twps. Tow Paving
RT 3003
  		Tunnelton Rd Conemaugh Twp. Tow Paving
RT 3011 Campbells Mill, Cornell, Indiana Ave, Blairsville Borough Blacklick, Burrell Twps.

 

Patching Edge
RT 3013 SR 3013 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3013 Blacklick Rd Blacklick Twp. Patching Edge
RT 3015 SR 3015 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3017 Cherry Run/Coal Rd Center, Blacklick Twps. Patching Edge
RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp. Drainage Improvements
RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd. Washington Twp. Drainpipe Replacement
County Wide      
3 Digit State Routes Various
SR 22,119,422		 County Wide
County Wide		 Permanent Signs
Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

 


