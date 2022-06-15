Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 20
06/15/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 85
|Plumville to Home
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Manual Patch
|RT 119
|SR 119
|Rayne, East Mahoning Twp.
|Manual Patch
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Green, Montgomery Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
|Side Dozing
|RT 954
|Plumville to Smicksburg
|South/West Mahoning Twps.
|Manual Patch
|RT 1012
|SR 1012
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Parapet Repair
|RT 1024
|Hemlock Road
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1029
|Flemming Summit Road
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1033
|Hillsdale Rd
|Montgomery Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|
RT 1046
|Canoe Ridge Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 1054
|Steffey Church Rd/Buffalo Lodge RD
|Canoe/Banks Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|
RT 3002
|Saltsburg Rd
|Young, Conemaugh Twps.
|Tow Paving
|
RT 3003
|Tunnelton Rd
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Tow Paving
|RT 3011
|Campbells Mill, Cornell, Indiana Ave, Blairsville Borough
|Blacklick, Burrell Twps.
|
Patching Edge
|RT 3013
|SR 3013
|Blacklick Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3013
|Blacklick Rd
|Blacklick Twp.
|Patching Edge
|RT 3015
|SR 3015
|Blacklick Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3017
|Cherry Run/Coal Rd
|Center, Blacklick Twps.
|Patching Edge
|RT 4002
|SR 4002
|Armstrong Twp.
|Drainage Improvements
|RT 4009
|Copper Valley Rd.
|Washington Twp.
|Drainpipe Replacement
|County Wide
|3 Digit State Routes
|Various
SR 22,119,422
|County Wide
County Wide
|Permanent Signs
Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.