Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 20

06/15/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch RT 119 SR 119 Rayne, East Mahoning Twp. Manual Patch RT 286 SR 286 Green, Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1029 Flemming Summit Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1046

Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/Buffalo Lodge RD Canoe/Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 3002 Saltsburg Rd Young, Conemaugh Twps. Tow Paving RT 3003

Tunnelton Rd Conemaugh Twp. Tow Paving RT 3011 Campbells Mill, Cornell, Indiana Ave, Blairsville Borough Blacklick, Burrell Twps. Patching Edge RT 3013 SR 3013 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3013 Blacklick Rd Blacklick Twp. Patching Edge RT 3015 SR 3015 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3017 Cherry Run/Coal Rd Center, Blacklick Twps. Patching Edge RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp. Drainage Improvements RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd. Washington Twp. Drainpipe Replacement County Wide 3 Digit State Routes Various

SR 22,119,422 County Wide

County Wide Permanent Signs

Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.

