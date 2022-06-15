I80 Upcoming Ramp Closure in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

For this weekend's closure in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound off ramp only will be closed on Friday, June 17 at 9:00 p.m. It will reopen by 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. To detour, take Exit 53: Knox, to U.S. 322 to PA 68 to re-enter I-80 at Exit 62: Clarion.

There will be no ramp closure in Jefferson County this weekend.

Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA is completing this $17 million project which is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

This closure will be weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

