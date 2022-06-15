Start Delayed for Route 321 Roadwork and Southbound Detour

The start of roadwork on a section of Route 321 near Kane has been delayed due to wet weather, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Work was scheduled to get underway today but will now begin on Monday, June 20. This change will also delay the lane closure and southbound detour needed for the work.

Now, starting Monday, June 20, crews will be working on Route 321 southeast of Kane (Wilson Run to Spring Street) to remove concrete roadway and replace it with asphalt pavement. When work starts on Monday, a detour will be in effect for southbound traffic. To travel around the closure, southbound motorists will use Route 6 in McKean County, Route 219 in McKean and Elk counties, and Route 321 in Elk and McKean counties. The detour is now expected to be in place through July 1.

As work takes place, northbound traffic will be able to move through the work zone under a lane restriction pattern. Once the detour is lifted, work will be done under an alternating traffic pattern for both directions, controlled by roadway flagging.

This work is part of a $6.4 million group contract to address various roadways in McKean County. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this job. All work is weather dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

