Edgecombe County Courthouse Closed for Renovations June 17-24, 2022

The Edgecombe County Courthouse (Tarboro Office) will be closed for the safety and security to the public starting this Friday, June 17, 2022, through the week of June 20 – including Friday, June 24, 2022, due to renovation of the clerk’s office.

If you need Edgecombe Clerk of Court's Office for immediate filings or office assistance, please contact our Rocky Mount Judicial Center Courthouse, 305 Cokey Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801, or call 252-212-3102.

If you need district attorney assistance, please call 252-824-3210.

Sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused.