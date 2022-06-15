Mayor Bowser to Launch Third Round of Food Access Fund

(Washington, DC) On Wednesday, June 15, at 5 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will launch the third round of the Food Access Fund, which will make over $7 million in grant funding available to local food businesses. Applications will open on June 27, 2022.

In May, the Mayor announced eight Food Access Fund grantees opening or expanding in Wards 7 and 8.

When:

Wednesday, June 15, at 5 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Tyrone White, Owner, MLK Deli

Myron Smith, President, Capitol View Civic Association

Where:

Capitol Gateway Marketplace

5800 East Capitol Street, NE

*Closest Metro Station: Capitol Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Capitol Heights Metro Station*

