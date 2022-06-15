Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,341 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Garbee To Texas Nonprofit Council

TEXAS, June 15 - June 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kelty Garbee, Ph.D. to the Texas Nonprofit Council for a term set to expire on October 1, 2024. The Council shall make recommendations for improving contracting relationships, develop best practices, and identify and address gaps in services provided by and that could be filled by faith-based organizations.

Kelty Garbee, Ph.D. of Austin is the Executive Director of the Texas Rural Funders. She is a volunteer for Keep Austin Fed. Garbee received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Garbee To Texas Nonprofit Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.