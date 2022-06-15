Governor Abbott Appoints Garbee To Texas Nonprofit Council

TEXAS, June 15 - June 15, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kelty Garbee, Ph.D. to the Texas Nonprofit Council for a term set to expire on October 1, 2024. The Council shall make recommendations for improving contracting relationships, develop best practices, and identify and address gaps in services provided by and that could be filled by faith-based organizations.

Kelty Garbee, Ph.D. of Austin is the Executive Director of the Texas Rural Funders. She is a volunteer for Keep Austin Fed. Garbee received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, a Master of Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin.