Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,292 in the last 365 days.

Tomorrow is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot by Hand for Primary Runoff Election

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 15, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— The absentee voting period for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election began on May 25, 2022.

Ahead of the June 21st Primary Runoff Election, Secretary Merrill would like to remind Alabama voters that tomorrow is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by hand.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

June 14, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be received by mail.

June 16, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

June 17, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

June 21, 2022: Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until June 21, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

 

 

###

You just read:

Tomorrow is the Last Day to Apply for an Absentee Ballot by Hand for Primary Runoff Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.