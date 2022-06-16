Human Be-In II Coming to Comfest
Noteworthy occultist and #DramaQueen beat poet, Mantra Das, presents a pageant of splendor at Human Be-In II.
The Spirit of Hope! The Spirit of Peace! Nature! Renewal! Our Lady, Mother of God! Return of the Goddess! Goddess Maitreya!”COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equarian Manifesto: Human Be-In II
— Mantra Das
Here ye. Here ye. Here ye.
Flowers. Incense. Feathers. Candles Banners. Flags.
Be-In. Be-In. Be-In.
Pronouncement:
We are the Equarians.
Human Be-In II, the heir apparent to 1960's San Francisco's cultural legacy, is a ceremonial invocation of the Goddess Maitreya, ushering in the True Equarian Age. Closing the book on the Old World. Spectators will enter a deep state of pscyospiritual trance through proprietary brainwave entrainment technology, avant garde electronica, and ancient shamanic journeying techniques.
Anti-gun, anti-war, and anti-establishment protest songs will fill the air. Willing participants will be guided through the outer sheaths of consciousness, into a place beyond description. Sound bath. The Temple of Bliss. The Temple of Maitreya. Our Lady of Peace.
Exotic countercultural performers will rotate in quick succession, culminating in a ritual passing of the torch- from the Grungy Slacker generation to the post-millennial Rainbow Children. The Spirit of Hope. The Spirit of Peace. Nature. Renewal. Our Lady, Mother of God. Return of the Goddess.
This once-in-a-lifetime happening will occur on June 24th at 3pm, as the first of many spiritual wellness and political workshops at the Comfest Peace & Healing tent in Goodale Park. It will be the first-of-its-kind multimedia Chaos Magick extravaganza, engaging all of the senses as a vehicle into altered states of consciousness.
This is really it and it is all perfect. This is really it and it is all perfect. This is really it and it is all perfect. This is really it and it is all perfect
Human Be-In II