Mantra Das presents: 90's CowPunk Revival @ Rumba Cafe July 6

90’s CowPunk Revival is a showcase of all of the best CowPunk from Cowtown, Ohio. Not a nostalgia act, this is a HAPPENING like no other. Start of a #MOVEMENT.

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, June 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 90’s CowPunk Revival is something brand new. This, my dear friends, is a HAPPENING. A call-to-armchairs for a new generation of CowPunks.After decades underground, cowpunk is making a triumphant return to save the country from politics. Twangy grunge rock along the lines of Meat Puppets, Social Distortion, and Uncle Tupelo has been a perianal favorite with music aficionados. Now, after a year and a half of isolation and COVID angst, the homespun snark and irony of cowpunk has returned to spit in the face of the mainstream music industry with an edgy DIY sound and spirit.July 6th will be a magical evening like no other- beginning with an opening ceremony and a rare public performance by Timothy S. Klugh , Artist, Music Composer, Songwriter, Author and Playwright. Timothy has been composing music for over 40 years, with a library of about 800 music works. His music has appeared in independent films, theatrical stage productions, choral performances, radio theatre, audiobooks, media broadcast, and other events all around the country. He has written several novels and short stories, two of which have been made into audiobooks, and one that has been made into a radio production. He has written and composed three theatre musicals, all of which were brought to stage. The musicals are the following: TRIOLOGY, MAGICK & POISON: DRAWING DOWN THE MOON, and MAGICK AND POISON: THE CASTLE OF FLAX90’s CowPunk Revival will then dust off its boots as a showcase of all of the best cowpunk from Cowtown, Ohio. The second act will be Sonic Skyways, an up-and-coming indie rock band that plays all original music. Oddjob Policy will then storm the stage, playing the best of 90's rock and 90's rock-like things. Author/outsider blues guitar upstart Zachary Polk will be bringing his daily livestreaming show to an in-person venue bringing humor, intensity, and perspective to the evening. Mantra Das + The Beatpoets is a collaborative of musicians who are working to restore unity to our nation through the power of CowPunk. People on both sides of the political spectrum are equally bothered by the idea of grungy 1990’s-sounding guitars, stream of consciousness lyrics, hypnotic 3-chord hooks, and hippies pretending to be cowboys just for fun.Mantra Das was initiated into songwriting 15 years ago during a trip to San Francisco, where he was inspired by the beat poetry of Alan Ginsburg. He fell in love with the San Francisco music scene during his whirlwind misadventures through the Haight/Ashbury district and the surrounding Bay Area. After a visit to the Grateful Dead House and an ill-fated journey to Golden Gate Park’s Hippie Hill, Mantra Das felt a connection to the scene and a responsibility to bring the 1960s psychedelic sound and spirit back into the public eye.Around the time of the 2020 presidential election, Mantra Das felt motivated to discard the trappings of western society, recording album of traditional Indian mantras with guitar accompaniment. After absorbing the energy of the mantras, he became obsessed with the recreating the sacred sound of Om on 5-string bass. Numerous people expressed serious concerns about his manic spree of posting groovy but unfocused jams and music videos on social media. Discouraged, Mantra Das embarked on a life-changing Spirit Quest to Serpent Mound (the world’s largest snake effigy) for three days of mediation and wandering around. Grounded by the experience and renewed with a sense of purpose (playing gigs), Mantra Das set out to record a full album of CowPunk songs as a return to his roots of alternative country in an attempt to keep regular people interested at live shows.Inspired by the authenticity of country blues and the dispassionate attitude of 1990s alternative rock, Mantra Das + the Beatpoets is an eclectic and memorable musical experience. They are a reincarnation of authentic hippie spirituality with dreamy jam-filled original songs that are guaranteed to get stuck in your head for days. The purpose of the music is to bring mellowness and unity to a reactionary world because everyone can relate to the archetype of the noble but misunderstood CowPunk. Fans are encouraged to wear punk/cowboy clothes to every show and to party like it’s 1999.*LGBTQ+ Safe Space