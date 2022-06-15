Pipe Replacement on Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 2008 (Bloom Road) in Cooper Township, Montour County.

On Tuesday, June 21 through Friday, June 24, Bloom Road will be closed between Tower Drive and Steltz Road while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs pipe replacements.

A detour using Woodbine Lane (T-372) in Mahoning Township, Route 11, and Tower Drive in Montour Township, Columbia County will be in place for the duration of the project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

