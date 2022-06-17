Herman Jones LLP Announces Investigation for Investors in Bumble Inc.

Herman Jones LLP is Investigating Claims for Investors Who May Have Been Harmed by Bumble's Possible Failure to Timely Disclose Its Decline in Paying Users

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class action lawsuit, styled The William B. Federman Irrevocable Trust v. Mather, et al. (Case No. 1:22-cv-04413), was recently filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York against Bumble on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Bumble Inc. for violations of the Securities Act of 1933 in relation to a secondary public stock offering on September 10, 2021. According to this Complaint, Bumble failed to disclose that the growth of its paying users of its two apps was tapering off dramatically, if not declining, prior to the stock offering.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is investigating potential claims on behalf of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) against certain of its officers and directors relating to the allegations set forth in the lawsuit.

Herman Jones LLP (www.hermanjones.com) is a nationally recognized high stakes litigation law firm with offices in Atlanta, Newark and Seattle. Herman Jones LLP represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, in addition to antitrust, intellectual property, consumer class actions and venture fund transactional work. Herman Jones LLP regularly assists clients in recovering losses resulting from violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.hermanjones.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.