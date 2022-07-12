PUR Cold Pressed Moves Production Facilities to Mexico to Achieve Bio Sustainability Goals

PUR Cold Pressed announces its commitment to be a 100% natural, vegan, and preservative-free juice company by moving production processes to Mexico.

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUR Cold Pressed announces its commitment to be a 100% natural, vegan, and preservative-free juice company by moving production processes to Mexico.

PUR Cold Pressed aims to achieve their bio sustainability goals and maintain the freshness of their juices by moving their production facilities and processes to Mexico. The locally owned and operated company turned toward this direction as they originated in El Paso, Texas and wanted to continue serving the local community. In addition, this decision allowed PUR Cold Pressed to provide fresh juices nationwide as demand grew.

Brooke Galko, Chef Juice Ambassador points out that, "PUR discovered that Monterrey, Mexico was an ideal location for creating juices through comprehensive research. Due to Mexico's climate, the country has advantage in producing fruits and vegetables."

Today, it currently takes approximately four pounds of produce to create one 16-ounce PUR bottle. A single 18-wheeler truck, transporting produce from Mexico, can accommodate enough raw ingredients to create 5,000 bottles of juice. This is a waste because the same truck can actually fit up to 40,000 bottles of cold pressed juice. PUR Cold Pressed developed a bio sustainability plan to juice and bottle close to the farms where raw ingredients are grown. So far, the cold pressed juice company has saved approximately 800% of the fossil fuels spent to export ingredients and materials to the U.S. for production.

For more information about PUR Cold Pressed's commitment to their customers and the environment, visit https://purcoldpressed.com/pages/about-pur-cold pressed juice.

