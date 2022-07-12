Submit Release
PUR Cold Pressed Moves Production Facilities to Mexico to Achieve Bio Sustainability Goals

PUR Cold Pressed announces its commitment to be a 100% natural, vegan, and preservative-free juice company by moving production processes to Mexico.

PUR discovered that Monterrey, Mexico was an ideal location for creating juices through comprehensive research. Due to Mexico's climate, the country has advantage in producing fruits and vegetables.”
PUR Cold Pressed aims to achieve their bio sustainability goals and maintain the freshness of their juices by moving their production facilities and processes to Mexico. The locally owned and operated company turned toward this direction as they originated in El Paso, Texas and wanted to continue serving the local community. In addition, this decision allowed PUR Cold Pressed to provide fresh juices nationwide as demand grew.

Brooke Galko, Chef Juice Ambassador points out that, "PUR discovered that Monterrey, Mexico was an ideal location for creating juices through comprehensive research. Due to Mexico's climate, the country has advantage in producing fruits and vegetables."

Today, it currently takes approximately four pounds of produce to create one 16-ounce PUR bottle. A single 18-wheeler truck, transporting produce from Mexico, can accommodate enough raw ingredients to create 5,000 bottles of juice. This is a waste because the same truck can actually fit up to 40,000 bottles of cold pressed juice. PUR Cold Pressed developed a bio sustainability plan to juice and bottle close to the farms where raw ingredients are grown. So far, the cold pressed juice company has saved approximately 800% of the fossil fuels spent to export ingredients and materials to the U.S. for production.

For more information about PUR Cold Pressed's commitment to their customers and the environment, visit https://purcoldpressed.com/pages/about-pur-cold pressed juice.

About PUR Cold Pressed

PUR Cold Pressed prides itself on using only the highest-quality, freshest natural ingredients that are locally sourced to reduce carbon footprint and impact on the environment. The juices are cold pressed to preserve the integrity of the taste and to preserve as many nutrients and live enzymes as possible for drinkers to receive the full nutritional value. The drinks are produced exclusively in Monterey, Mexico, where the team has a better oversight of quality control and the cold pressing process. The company also believes in making its juices affordable to ensure that all customers have equal access to a high quality of life and greater nutrition.

