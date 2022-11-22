PUR Announces Their Latest Juice Cleanse Options And Benefits

PUR Cold Pressed has released new juice cleanse options to help customers continue their healthy and balanced lifestyle as they head for the summer.

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUR Cold Pressed has released a range of new juice cleanse options and benefits to help customers continue their healthy and balanced lifestyle as they head for the summer.

PUR Cold Pressed is delighted to announce the launch of their new range of juice cleanse options and benefits featuring flavors that have been highly-coveted by their customers. Heading into the summer season, the company has specially offered customers a range of new combinations to help with maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle – detoxing the body, losing weight, and aiding digestion.

One of PUR Cold Pressed's most popular selections is the Signature Juice Cleanse set, which includes the Blue Chia Apple Pineapple Cold Pressed Juice, Celery Kick, Greens, Raw Red Beet Ginger, and Sunny Citrus Carrot Ginger. It is ideal for beginners and veteran juice cleansers aficionados, as they provide the necessary nutrients and vitamins to boost energy levels while nourishing the body.

The PUR Powerhouse Protein & Juice Cleanse is suitable for athletes and active individuals frequently engaged in sports who require a high protein diet to supplement their muscle and strength-building endeavors. Fortunately, it is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, as it features the brand's recently launched Mylks recipe in March, a highly popular creamy almond protein drink that has kept many drinkers satisfied.

The set includes the Choco Mylk + Protein Chocolate Almond Milk, Cold Brew Mylk + Protein Coffee Almond Milk, Greens Juice + Protein, Sunny Citrus Carrot Ginger, and Raw Red Beet Ginger.

Those looking to inject a boost of nut-based milk such as almond milk into their diets will fancy the PUR Harmony Juice Cleanse with Mylks. The set features four highly popular juice cleansers featuring the Celery Kick, Greens, Blue Chia Pineapple, and the Raw Red Beet Ginger. Additionally, it also features two Mylk-flavored drinks – the Vanilla Almond and Cold Brew.

The PUR Mini Juice Cleanse offers customers three different cleanse types – the Signature All Juice (Sunny Citrus, Greens, Raw Red, and Blue Chia), Harmony Juice & Mylk (Vanilla Almond, Blue Chia, Greens, and Raw Red), and the Powerhouse Protein (Choco Mylk, Greens, Raw Red, and Sunny Citrus). Brooke Galko, Chief Juice Ambassador, explains, "these options can replace up to two meals a day and should be supplemented with a third full meal, allowing you more flexibility with your diet options."

The Juice Cleanse Discovery Kit Cold Pressed is perfect for the adventurous individual who wishes to get a taste of one of each juice cleanser to discover what their favorite flavors are. Customers are recommended to drink the Mylks drinks in the morning and as the last drink of the day. Coming at an affordable price, it includes the Blue Chia Apple Pineapple, Celery Kick, Choco Mylk, Cold Brew Mylk, Greens, Greens Juice + Protein, Raw Red Beet Ginger, and Sunny Citrus Carrot Ginger.

Lastly, the Build Your Own Cold Pressed Juice Cleanse set allows customers to choose their favorite juice cleansers, Mylks, and Proteins, and customize their options according to their preferences. In addition to the usual flavors offered, it also includes the Pineapple Mint, Strawberry Basil Lemonade, Blue Majik Lemonade, Pineapple Lemonade, and Turmeric Lemonade.

