PUR Cold Pressed Juice Launches New Line Of Healthy Holiday Gifts

EL PASO, TX, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUR Cold Pressed has launched a new line of holiday gifts for customers who are looking for that perfect gift for a health-conscious recipient. Customers who are looking to embark on a juice cleanse during or after the holiday season can also take their pick from PUR Cold Pressed’s new line of healthy gifts!

PUR Cold Pressed (https://purcoldpressed.com/) is a nationally recognized brand that offers a wide selection of different juice bundles for various health purposes. Having been included in the J.Q. Louise’s Treat Yourself Holiday Gift Guide for as a “healthy gift idea”, customers can select from or even customize their own juice kits to fulfill a range of different needs such as detoxing, weight loss or a complete body reset.

The juices are popular with customers who would like to introduce their loved ones to the juice cleansing journey or would like to surprise a health-conscious recipient with something new. From mini juice cleanses to a build your own (BYO) kit, customers can easily select their favorite flavors from a mix of juices, proteins and mylks. All PUR Cold Pressed’s products are vegan and gluten-free, making use of the freshest ingredients that are juiced at the source.

The nutritional value of cold pressed juices is up to five times higher than that of traditional juices produced by a centrifugal presser. One reason for this is because the fruits and vegetables don’t go through the process of oxidation and degradation before being blended. In addition, less waste is produced as a result and fewer processes are involved, contributing towards sustainability. Customers who are looking to detoxify and improve their physical health can consider cold pressed juices as a healthy gift idea for the holiday season!

Brooke Galko, Chief Juice Ambassador, says, "new customers can try out the Cold Pressed Lemonade Discovery Kit, which includes four delightful flavors of lemonade that do not come with artificial sweeteners." Customers can also opt for individual juices when it comes to customizing a gift set that will suit their recipient’s individual tastes and preferences.

About PUR Cold Pressed Juice

PUR Cold Pressed is committed to juicing at the source and ensuring environmental sustainability while providing our customers with affordable juices that will benefit their health.

