EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUR Cold-Pressed Juice Reaches New Milestone By Celebrating Their Third Anniversary

From its humble beginnings as a small locally owned juicer three years ago, PUR Cold Pressed has grown into a nationally distributed brand that is approaching its third anniversary. As more people become aware of the health benefits of cold-pressed juices and carrying out juice cleanses, the brand is excited to grow even more in the coming years!

PUR Cold Pressed has reached a new milestone by celebrating their third anniversary this year. Selling gluten-free and vegan juices that make use of only the freshest ingredients, the brand has achieved a growing customer base over the years. Regardless of the unique health goals customers have in mind, a regime of different juices can be customized to suit each need, from a complete body reset to weight loss.

When asked about this achievement Brooke Galko, Chief Juice Ambassador states, "Besides ensuring that their juices are tasty, affordable and appealing to customers, PUR Cold Pressed takes care of its employees by offering benefits and wages that are higher than the market average. As a woman-owned business, the team is well-represented by employees of diverse cultural backgrounds."

Compared to traditional juices, cold pressed juice have a higher nutritional content as the fruits and vegetables used in each blend are not degraded or oxidized. Not only that, they are environmentally friendly, generating less waste and undergoing less processing. PUR Cold Pressed ensures that each bottle of juice can meet customers’ expectations satisfactorily by using only the freshest ingredients. Juicing takes place at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, and this also helps to cut down on the company’s carbon footprint.

Some of the most popular products offered by PUR Cold Pressed include the PUR Signature Juice Cleanse and the Cold Pressed Lemonade Discovery Kit. These kits are popular for customers who are new to cold pressed juices or looking to purchase a set that comes with a little bit of everything. Individual juices are also available for customers who prefer to pick and choose their own flavors!

About PUR Cold Pressed Juice

The juices sold at PUR Cold Pressed are unpasteurized, raw and fully cold pressed to retain the full nutritional benefits. Retaining up to 5 times the nutritional content of traditionally produced juices, PUR Cold Pressed is committed to helping customers make the best-informed decision in terms of sustainability and nutrition. With sales, marketing & distribution teams based in the United States, all employees are paid a fair wage that is higher than the industry average. PUR Cold Pressed Juice can be contacted at (915) 243-5688 or orders@purjuice.com.

