Road Closures Route 3029 Jacobs Creek Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of two closures on Route 3029 (Jacobs Creek Road) located in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County.

The first closure will be located near Post Office Road and will begin on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. The second closure will be located on 2nd Street near Stoney’s Brewery and will begin on Monday, June 27 at 7 a.m. and will open on Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

The closures will be in place to allow CSX crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossings. A posted detour will be in place using Route 3029 (2nd Street), Route 981 and Route 3033 (Jacobs Creek/Stahl Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

