OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL RECOGNIZES WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The Office of the Attorney General is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and asks all citizens to take a moment to learn about the resources available to combat this growing problem.

There are three units within the South Dakota Attorney General’s office to help prevent Elder Abuse in our state. With your help, we can investigate and hold those accountable who are trying to harm our older population.

The Consumer Protection Division handles Deceptive Trade Practice violations ranging from a wide variety of categories from scams to credit card issues, to door-to-door sales, to travel, and to identity theft issues just to name a few. If you suspect a scam or fraud, contact Consumer Protection by email at consumerhelp@state.sd.us or phone at 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400. You can also find an extensive array of information on our website at www.consumer.sd.gov

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit handles investigations involving Medicaid and care within nursing homes. If you suspect an issue with a nursing home or Medicaid, contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 1-888-497-3100.

The Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit coordinates with local law enforcement and prosecutors to investigate and prosecute physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, and financial exploitation. All victims must be over the age of 65. The Elder Abuse Unit received 797 referrals in 2021 alone.

If you suspect elder abuse, contact your local law enforcement or the Department of Human Services at dakotaathome.org or by calling 1-833-663-9673.

