Cleansing For The Summer With PUR Cold-Pressed Juice

PUR Cold Pressed , a company selling cold pressed juices, has launched a series of juices packed with antioxidants, vitamins and a variety of superfoods. In preparation for the summer, customers can select their favorite juices to be delivered right to their doorsteps, whether as a one-time purchase or as a subscription order!

PUR Cold Pressed is helping customers get ready for summer with their series of cold pressed juices. Cold pressed juices are highly sought after for their nutritional value, ensuring that the fruits and vegetables used in the juices are not degraded or oxidized.

Brooke Galko, Chief Juice Ambassador explained, "As much as possible, the ingredients used in PUR Cold Pressed juices are locally sourced. Not only does this help to reduce carbon footprint, it ensures that juices can be kept as fresh as possible at the point of reaching the customer." One popular product to try out this summer is the Cold Pressed Lemonade Discovery Kit. This is the perfect starter set for customers who are new to cold-pressed juices and would like to try out a variety of flavors, including the Turmeric Lemonade, Pineapple Lemonade, Strawberry Basil Lemonade and Blue Majik Lemonade.

For customers who are looking to try something new or a little bit different, the Blue Chia Apple Pineapple Cold Pressed Juice is a good option. This beautifully colored juice is all natural, coming with no added sugars. The combination of pineapple, apple, blue spirulina and chia seeds, it is one of the most popular drinks at PUR Cold Pressed . As a superfood, chia is a great source of calcium, vitamins and antioxidants. It has never been easier to start cleansing for the summer with PUR Cold Pressed juices !

Some other popular juice cleanses to try out include the PUR Signature Juice Cleanse, which comes in a choice of two sizes and aids you in completely resetting your health. Customers can choose from a wide variety of cleansing options to meet their specific health goals – be it weight loss or detoxing – this summer!

About PUR Cold Pressed Juice

The juices at PUR Cold Pressed are exclusively produced in Monterrey, Mexico using only the highest-quality ingredients. Made to be affordable, all ingredients used in the juices are sourced sustainably and ethically. In terms of employment, PUR Cold Pressed ensures sustainability by paying employees 30% more than the market average and offering profit sharing options for partners. PUR Cold Pressed Juice can be contacted at orders@purjuice.com or (915) 243-5688.

