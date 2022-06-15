Senechal reappointed as U.S. Magistrate Judge

Chief Judge Peter D. Welte of the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota has reappointed Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal to an eight-year term as a United States Magistrate Judge, effective February 9, 2023.

This action supports the unanimous recommendation to the court from a merit selection panel comprised of North Dakota attorneys and lay persons. The unanimous recommendation was made after a public notice and comment period, per United States statute.

Read more at: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/Press_Release_Reappointment_ARS.pdf