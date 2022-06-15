Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,305 in the last 365 days.

Resources and Information for Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, honoring African American freedom and highlighting education and achievement. Last year, Congress passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Please see below for a collection of resources for celebrating and teaching about Juneteenth.

Resources for Teaching and Learning about Juneteenth:

Three Part Documentary produced by the Texas Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture:

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Resources and Information for Juneteenth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.