White House Announces Affordable Connectivity Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is happy to share the following news from the White House regarding the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a $30 monthly discount on internet service from participating providers for low-income households, such as those that receive federal assistance through SNAP or Medicaid. The White House recently announced they have secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers that will lower high-speed internet costs for millions of American households. The commitments from the leading service providers will lower internet costs up to $30 a month, and up to $75 a month on Tribal Lands. The providers will increase speeds or cut prices to ensure they offer ACP eligible households high-speed, high quality internet plans for no more than $30 a month. These providers include AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon, who serve many states, and smaller providers who serve rural areas such as Earthlink LLC in Maine.

The White House also announced they will be launching a comprehensive effort to ensure the eligible households can take advantage of the new program. GetInternet.Gov is a website that can be used to sign up for ACP and find a participating provider in your area. For a full list of participating providers and facts on the Affordability Connectivity Program please refer to the White House fact sheet.

For more information, visit the Get Internet website

