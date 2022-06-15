Sen. Andrew Koenig’s Capitol Report for June 15, 2022

Take Advantage of the Missouri Motor Fuel Use Tax Refund

Like you, I am increasingly frustrated by the skyrocketing price of gas, and from what international economists and analysts are projecting, we aren’t out of the woods yet. The price of gas and oil is based on the market’s supply and demand, leaving consumers with little recourse, but to pay the price at the pump or stay at home.

To add fuel to this fire, the General Assembly voted in 2021 to raise the fuel use tax incrementally by 2.5 cents a gallon per year, capping at 12.5 cents a gallon in July of 2025. I vehemently opposed this legislation, but I was a little reassured and relieved by an amendment that was added, allowing Missourians to apply for refunds for a portion of the motor fuel usage tax they paid. While no one could have predicted we would be paying more than $4.50 a gallon for gas, I’m glad consumers can have a little peace of mind knowing they can recoup some of their hard-earned money they spend at the pump.

The first rebate cycle is rapidly approaching, so I wanted to provide some pointers to help you navigate the system. Beginning July 1, Missourians may apply for a refund for a portion of the use tax paid on fuel purchases made between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, by submitting Form 4923-H. All forms for this first cycle must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to qualify for a refund. The Department of Revenue (DOR) is in the process of launching an online system, projected to be operational by July 1, to apply for rebates and receive the refund electronically to help streamline the process.

While you do not have to submit paper receipts, you will need to keep them on hand for three years in case the department wants to review your claim. In lieu of individual paper receipts, DOR will accept account printouts as long as the printout contains the identification number of the vehicle for which the gas was purchased, the date, name of purchaser, name of seller, number of gallons purchased and a separate record for the number of gallons purchased that were charged a Missouri fuel tax. Form 4923-H includes a worksheet to record these purchases. There is also a separate form and process for motor fuel tax paid for non-highway use.

In order to qualify for the refund, vehicles must weigh less than 26,000 pounds. To give that number some perspective, an average car weighs about 4,500 pounds and a pickup truck or SUV averages 6000-8000 pounds.

Here are some tips to simplify the process:

Keep a separate log and receipt file for each vehicle you drive

Have your VINs handy to complete the refund form

If possible, create a spreadsheet for your purchases noting the date and gallons purchased

Submit the forms before the deadline

I realize this is a tedious process, but with the exorbitant price of gas these days, it may well be worth the effort. If you have not been recording or collecting receipts, you may want to consider doing so for the second rebate cycle which begins July 1, 2022. Click here for more information on our state’s motor fuel tax.

I will continue to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars and oppose legislation that seeks to raise taxes. While it’s important for Missouri to have well-maintained roads and bridges, it should not be at the expense of taxpayers, so I encourage you take advantage of the refund program. Please contact my office if you need additional information or assistance with the Missouri Motor Fuel Use Tax Refund.