Long Island Elementary School Gets Real-World STEM Experience
Sixth Grade Engineering Club Learns Directly About Energy EfficiencySMITHTOWN, NY, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floral Park-Bellerose School District, on Long Island, New York, participated in the Energia® Real World STEM Learning/Career Exploration program, with sixth graders from Floral Park-Bellerose Elementary. Energia partnered with the district on an Energy Performance Contract and offered the program to interested students as added value. The culmination of the Real-World STEM Learning program was a video presentation at the Board of Education meeting on June 6, 2022, where the students shared their experiences.
Watch video here: FLORAL PARK-BELLEROSE REAL WORLD STEM LEARNING
"These students impressed us all,” said Dr. Chuck Russo, Director of Career Exploration for Energia. “This program, originally intended for high school aged students, combines math, science, and environmental studies centered around actual energy conservation engineering going on in their school. While we weren’t sure at first how the program would work for younger students, we were awestruck by their enthusiasm, insightfulness, and abilities.”
Rachael Sutherland and Kristen Orsillo, both Science and ELA teachers at Floral Park-Bellerose Elementary, championed the effort which started with the formation of an extra-curricular engineering club. Twenty-one students participated over the several weeks of the four-module program. Activities included: general energy concepts and vocabulary, a building walk-through with an engineer identifying energy efficiency opportunities, energy-saving data calculations, and participation in the “lessons learned” video presentation.
“Our students from our 6th grade Engineering Club did such a great job and really exceeded our expectations on the Real-World Stem Learning/Career Exploration project,” said Dr. Kathleen Sottile, Superintendent of Schools for Floral Park-Bellerose School District. “Thank you to Energia and our teachers Rachel Sutherland and Kristen Orsillo for going the extra mile to take on this initiative. The abilities of our students never cease to amaze us, and we are so proud of them. Thank you Energia for affording us with this wonderful opportunity.”
The Floral Park-Bellerose Board of Education previously approved an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with partner company Energia. An EPC allows for energy improvement upgrades, as a self-funded (as in no tax increase) project. Energia, an energy-savings engineering firm, provides expert guidance and technical oversight for the district throughout the energy performance contract. The Floral Park EPC was a $2.5M project and includes lighting and lighting controls upgrades, boiler upgrades, and building management system upgrades, among other measures. The improvements are expected save more than $129k per year in energy and maintenance. Honeywell is the Energy Services Company preforming the upgrades and the project will be complete within the next few months.
ABOUT ENERGIA:
Energia, an energy-savings engineering firm, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining, and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com.
