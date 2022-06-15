'THE AMAZING DIET' Announces Launch of New Network TV show and World Wide Distribution Agreement with WIN TV NETWORK
'THE AMAZING DIET' Announces Launch of New Network TV show and World Wide Distribution Agreement with WIN TV NETWORK. Auditions Now Open for Two TV Show HostsREDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "THE AMAZING DIET" and WIN TV NETWORK are pleased to announce that a global distribution agreement has been entered into for "THE AMAZING DIET" network television show.
"THE AMAZING DIET" has become a global phenomenon as the newest and best way to lose weight quickly. Some people are losing 14lbs in the first week of the diet and they feel great. "THE AMAZING DIET" is like no other diet because it also involves some graduated exercise which is essential to keeping the skin tone tight when losing rapid amounts of weight.
WIN TV NETWORK is now looking for a female and male host with great personalities, a crazy sense of humour and knowledge of both the KETO type diets and also exercise.
"THE AMAZING DIET" is essentially a KETO like diet but is supercharged by impeccable science that has provided the answer to why 99% of diet fail.
Some 75 million people in the United States alone start a diet each year, many of them on the very popular KETO Diet which in itself is a $15.5 billion dollar business in the USA. Globally it's approaching a $250 billion dollar business. However, the KETO diet, the Mediterranean diet, Dr. Atkins diet and the South Beach Diet are all zero sugar type diets. This is why diets fail.
After a few weeks of dieting the brain starts asking "Where is my piece of chocolate? "Where is my ice cream?" "Where is anything that tastes sweet?" As soon as the dieter reaches for something with sugar the diet they are on is effectively over and the weight comes back on. There are some chemical and alcohol sweeteners that are used but they either have a bitter aftertaste like Stevia or are not that good for you.
"THE AMAZING DIET" uses an all natural sweetener that is arguably the best in the world. It has no bitter aftertaste that lingers in the mouth. It is the only product of its kind that is patented and has all three major health authority approvals. The FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority. It is also approved for use in approximately 40 other countries including India, China, Australia and many others.
As a result, "THE AMAZING DIET" Is the only diet in the world that can produce hundreds of recipes, including ice cream, candy and chocolate treats while still remaining KETO compliant.
"THE AMAZING DIET" is now releasing the #1 best selling book in the company history. Order your copy now. What do you have to Lose?
