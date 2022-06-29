Family Medicine & Holistic Care Clinic Achieved Second Success for Halting Progression of Advanced Liver Disease

DOCS Outside the Box! achieved success in using Enhanced Extracorporeal Counterpulsation “EECP” to treat hepatic fibrosis.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box!, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, achieved success in using Enhanced Extracorporeal Counterpulsation “EECP” to treat hepatic fibrosis. This is the second success of DOCS Outside the Box! in treating this kind of disease with EECP in a novel, off-label way.

When the patient came to DOCS Outside the Box!, they had late-stage liver fibrosis- their liver elasticity was measured and recorded as 36 kPa on an Elastogram. After EECP treatment, wholefood supplements, and herbals supplement regimen, the patient’s elasticity improved to 13 kPa. This improvement occurred over a 7-week period with 35 EECP treatments. The progression of the patient’s issue was successfully halted and remains stable, requiring no further intervention.

Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) treatment, also known as “The Natural Bypass”, is an FDA-approved outpatient therapy for chronic stable angina. It uses pressure on the lower limbs to improve blood flow to the heart and may stimulate the openings or formation of collaterals (small branches of blood vessels) to create a natural bypass around narrowed or blocked arteries. DOCS Outside the Box! has used EECP as a part of many programs to improve lung fibrosis, chronic lung disease, head trauma, erectile dysfunction, angina pectoris, and stroke recovery.

“EECP shows great promise for treating our patients who feel like they have exhausted traditional options,” said Lana Garner, DOM of DOCS Outside the Box! “We could not be more thrilled to see our second success in treating advanced liver disease.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.