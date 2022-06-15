B’nai Torah Congregation 2022 “Music for Humanity” Concert Series Raises $25K for Ukraine

B'nai Torah Congregation Cantor Magda Fishman Performs at Concert - Music for Humanity Guy Mintus 'Piano Virtuoso' and Cantor Madga Fishman

Series Celebrated its 29th Year with Live Performances by Acclaimed Artists; Dedicated Proceeds from Concert to Ongoing Humanitarian Needs of People of Ukraine

I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy that we were able to bring this extraordinary musical program to our community – live from our sanctuary – once again” — Cantor Magda Fishman