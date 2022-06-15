Finalists chosen in judicial primaries

Primaries elections took place June 14. Two of the judicial elections were contested.

In the East Central Judicial District, four candidates ran to replace Judge Steven L. Marquart, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 4. Attorneys David J Chapman, West Fargo, and Connie Cleveland, Fargo, got the most votes and will face each other in the general election in November.

In the Southeast Judicial District, three candidates ran to replace Judge Mark T. Blumer, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 2. Attorneys Paul C Murphy, Carrington, and Nick D Thornton, Fargo, got the most votes and will face each other in the general election in November.

Link to district court election results: https://results.sos.nd.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?text=Race&type=JD&map=CTY&area=District