Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,289 in the last 365 days.

Finalists chosen in judicial primaries

Primaries elections took place June 14. Two of the judicial elections were contested. 

In the East Central Judicial District, four candidates ran to replace Judge Steven L. Marquart, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 4. Attorneys David J Chapman, West Fargo, and Connie Cleveland, Fargo, got the most votes and will face each other in the general election in November.

In the Southeast Judicial District, three candidates ran to replace Judge Mark T. Blumer, who is not running for reelection to Judgeship No. 2. Attorneys Paul C Murphy, Carrington, and Nick D Thornton, Fargo, got the most votes and will face each other in the general election in November.

Link to district court election results: https://results.sos.nd.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?text=Race&type=JD&map=CTY&area=District

You just read:

Finalists chosen in judicial primaries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.